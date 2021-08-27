Zé Ricardo says that the sale of a refinery in Manaus is a blow to the population

Manaus/AM – The Isaac Sabbá Refinery (Reman), was sold in Manaus this Wednesday (25), for US$ 189.5 million. According to the Group, the value of the operation was divided into US$ 28.4 million paid with the signing of the contract and US$ 161.1 million, to be paid at the closing of the operation.

Deputy Zé Ricardo (PT-AM), called the sale of the refinery a “coup against the population” and said that the process will make fuels even more expensive.

“The privatization of Petrobras continues. In Amazonas, they privatized the Urucu oil and gas exploration base; the Coari-Manaus pipeline; gas distribution; and now the sale of the Manaus Refinery (Reman). Another blow against the Amazon population and Brazil. One more way to deliver the public patrimony, the riches of our country to the private and foreign initiative. They are announcing the sale of the Manaus Refinery for R$994 million, that is, 189 million dollars. An almost symbolic value in relation to what the company is worth today, but also about what it represents for the future. The profits that the private sector will have, without having invested a penny in the construction of this Refinery that is more than 50 years old. It is the privatization process, which will make fuel even more expensive (here in Manaus alone, it is already costing R$ 6 a liter and much more expensive is in the interior of the state); cooking gas, which already costs more than R$ 100. These prices are being high, the cost of living is increasing and the population is getting poorer”.