12-year-old programmer sells digital art on NFT for R$2 million | Technology

reproduction Benyamin Ahmed

Benyamin Ahmed, just 12 years old, has just made £290,000 (about R$2 million) selling whale digital art as NFT. The boy lives in London, UK, and has been programming since he was five years old. Information is from the BBC.

During his school holidays, he created a series of pixelated whale digital artworks, called Weird Whales. They were sold as NFT, meaning that their buyer paid in cryptocurrencies to obtain a certificate that they owned the art – and did not physically receive the art.

reproduction Drawing that became NFT

Benyamin says he likes programming and does it for fun. “My advice to other kids who might want to enter this space is not to force yourself to do coding, perhaps because there is peer pressure — just like if you like to cook, cook, if you like to dance, dance, just do the best you can. “he told the BBC.

Imran Ahmed, Benyamin’s father, is a software developer and says he taught his two sons to program from the age of five or six. “It was kind of a fun exercise, but I realized very early on that they were very receptive and very good at it. So we started to take it a little more seriously and now it’s every single day. : ‘I’m going to learn coding in three months,'” he told the BBC.

To create the whale collection, Benyamin developed code that created them automatically. 3,350 emoji-style whales were developed by the system. “It was interesting to see them all being born, as they appeared on my screen, being generated slowly,” said the boy.

The young man, who already has another collection inspired by Minecraft, intends to make one just for superheroes and, who knows, to develop a game with whales. “It would be amazing,” he says.