123 million GPUs were sold in the second quarter; NVIDIA extends leadership

Shipments in the last three months increased 37% compared to last year

Graphics cards have been the most sought after hardware on the market in recent months, with the manufacturers having difficulties in meeting the demand of different types of consumers, such as players, miners and servers. But even with the global shortage of chips the supply of new GPUs grew substantially in the second quarter of 2021, with the NVIDIA further increasing its dominance in the desktop market, leaving the OMG farther and farther back.

These statements were given by the company Jon Peddie Research, which did an analysis of the graphics card market last quarter, showing that manufacturers are managing to make more, but demand is so great that they are fading as soon as sellers advertise. In that period of time, the GPU market sold a total of 123 million chips worldwide, presenting a a 37% growth compared to the second quarter of 2020.

The main highlight of this market research goes to the Intel, what dominates shipments of all types of GPUs with a 68.29% share in the number of units sold. In the general area of ​​video cards, the OMG comes right behind with a total of 16.48% share, a little more than the NVIDIA with 15.23%.



Credits: Reproduction / Jon Peddie Research

It is worth mentioning that the above data is in relation to the market for all types of GPUs, such as iGPUs and dGPUs, when analyzing the desktop graphics card market, the Intel ends up not even competing with other companies. currently NVIDIA controls a total of 83% of the domestic GPU market, an increase over the previous quarter, which had 81%. THE OMG come after but with its share falling more and more in this market, currently the company is responsible for 17% of boards sold, a considerable drop compared to the second quarter of the previous year, where it had a 20% share.



– Continues after advertising –

2nd quarter of 20 T1’21 2nd quarter of 21 OMG 20% 19% 17% nvidia 80% 81% 83% PC dGPU Shipping Market Shares

Credits: Jon Peddie Research

The global shortage of chips is one of the main influencers in this market today, that’s because NVIDIA is managing to afford to manufacture its series GPUs GeForce RTX Series 30, something your competitor is not having so much luck with. THE OMG is suffering from TSMC’s 7 nm node purchase restriction, which is quickly being consumed by its competitors.

But this market should still heat up in the near future, because the Intel announced that it will launch its own domestic GPU from ARC series, which should hit the market in the first quarter of 2022.

Intel announces Arc, brand that will compete with NVIDIA GeForce and AMD Radeon in the market

First graphics card, Intel Arc Alchemist, arrives early next year



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Tom’s Hardware, WCCFTech Source: Jon Peddie Research