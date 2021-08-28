24-year-old porn actor found dead on PR highway

The Civil Police of Paraná investigates the death of porn actor Gabriel Ramos Vieira de Almeida, 24 years old. The young man’s body was undressed, in a ditch on BR 116, in Campina Grande do Sul, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba, at dawn the day before yesterday.

The actor hired an app car to travel between Florianópolis, in Santa Catarina, and Três Corações, in Minas Gerais. He was going to visit his grandfather who was going to have a surgical procedure.

heard by splash, the driver of the app car, who prefers not to have her name divulged, says that during the journey Gabriel complained a lot that he wanted to change his life and that he would have fought moments before with his wife.

When I arrived at his house, he was screaming at the window and wanting to jump from the 1st floor of the apartment, since the woman was not letting him travel. I even talked to his mother, who told us to continue our journey. In the middle of the road, Gabriel opened the car door and threw himself out of nowhere. I tried to hold back but couldn’t.

Reports to driver.

She was with her 10-year-old daughter in the car and, when she saw that the client had gone to a highway inspection post and was doing well, she decided to follow the route. The driver was afraid of the situation, as her daughter was screaming a lot.

I had never gone through this before. I’ve been working with apps for three years and I’ve never even been robbed. Everything scared me.

On the other hand, lawyer Rudolf Carlos da Rocha, who defends Gabriel’s family, says that, before leaving home, the actor was afraid to make the trip.

The car hired in the app was different and had run only two races. In addition, three other passengers were also in the car. So far, these people have not been identified. .

Also according to the lawyer, the actor’s cell phone disappeared and the passwords were changed.

Gabriel was the husband of Luana Prado, considered the fifth most watched porn actress in the world. They had been together for a year and a half.

They were fine. In the early hours of Wednesday, they called Luana saying that he had been killed. We still don’t know how it all happened.

Affirms the family attorney.

Luana says that her husband was not doing well on the day of the trip and stated that he was not involved in the case.

Moments before it got out of control and I started screaming for help. The police arrived and did nothing. Before getting into the car, he kept telling me he loved me. Then he texted me and I was blocked. I’m being accused of being involved in the case and I have no relationship.

Gabriel’s death was attested as being hit by a car, as he had several fractures. The actor’s body was buried yesterday, in Minas Gerais.

When contacted, the Civil Police of Paraná states that it is awaiting additional reports to assist in the investigation and will not provide further details about the case.

In a statement, the BlaBlaCar application, which carries out long-distance transport by application, regrets what happened and says it will provide psychological support to victims. The company says it is available to the police to cooperate with information about the case.