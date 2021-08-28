50 minutes of Maiden of Black Water on PS4

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, originally released for Wii U in 2014, will hit other platforms on October 28 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC). However, if you can’t wait any longer, relax: in this article, you’ll find 50 minutes of gameplay released by Famitsu. Watch below, starting at 17:22.

“Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water is an enhanced version of the Wii U game of the same name released in 2014, allowing gamers of all platforms to enjoy this unique horror experience,” the game’s description states (via Gematsu). “Players will take on the roles of Yuri Kozukata, Ren Hojo and Miu Hinasaki as they venture into mysterious Mount Hikami in hopes of finding those who have already disappeared.”

“To overcome malevolent spirits located in the mountain waters, it will be necessary to master the Camera Obscura — a unique camera that can damage ghosts when taking a picture,” the description follows. “Each successful shot will cause a spirit to emit Spirit Fragments and if players are able to capture an image of the ghost and these mysterious fragments in the same frame, they will trigger a high damage Fatal Frame attack.”

“New to this enhanced version is an all-new photo mode where players can take any character or ghost from this adventure and place them on a background of their choice, adding a variety of effects (lens type, frame choice , focus, etc…) to make the perfect spooky photo. New costumes and accessories have also been added,” says the text.