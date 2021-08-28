84-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for 1976 murders

US courts sentenced 84-year-old Raymond Vannieuwenhoven to life in prison for the murder of a couple in Wisconsin in 1976. According to investigations, David Schuldes and his fiancee, Ellen Matheys, then 25 and 24, were killed in shots in a camp. The information is from the NBC96 broadcaster.

Raymond was only identified as the perpetrator in 2018 after a DNA test. According to investigations, before being murdered, Ellen was sexually assaulted. DNA samples were collected from the victim’s body and sent to a database.

However, it was not until 2018 that a DNA test linked Raymond to the crime. He was arrested the following year but denied the crime. The motive for the murders has not been clarified.

During this week’s trial, the court decided to follow the parameters of the laws of 1976, when the crime took place. At the time, the case was called first-degree murder. According to the judge, the appropriate sentence was consecutive life imprisonment for each charge due to the seriousness of the acts.

