A man humiliates and insults the attendant in Pernambuco: “You have to give this pussy”; watch

How absurd! This Friday (27), a video of a man humiliating and making sexist and homophobic insults to a bar attendant on Ilha de Santo Aleixo, in Pernambuco, went viral on social media. In the records, the customer is dissatisfied with the girl’s service and attributes her alleged bad mood to an alleged lack of sex.

The case occurred at the time the man was paying the bill. One of those present decided to record the entire scene. The boy arrives at the counter altered and uttering insults. “You don’t have a boyfriend, do you? Is your boyfriend fag, does he hit it cute? What a foul mood“, he fired.

“Go fuck, my daughter. Service c*, c*ralho, yours. Worst service that exists here on Santo Aleixo Island“, continued the boy. Then, he suggests that he owns an inn or hotel in the region. “I’m here to send my guests here, but I’ll never send them to care with you, because it sucks. You have to give this pussy to see if it gives a smile“, insulted.

Another boy, who does not appear in the video, tries to calm the aggressor, in vain. “You’re losing your reason because of what you’re talking about“, he said. “And you think I’m worried I’m losing my reason? I’m worried f*cking none. I’m paying. I treat those who treat me well. If you don’t treat me right, I’ll take it in my c*, I don’t care. I respect who respects me“he continued cursing the man. Throughout the attack, the victim remained quiet and cornered. Watch:

According to the Civil Police delegate, Bruno Lima, the attendant’s name would be Jennypher Costa and she would have already taken the appropriate measures. “Moving on to update you on the case of Jennypher, who was a victim of those absurdities there in the state of Pernambuco. We got in touch with her yesterday (26), she has already made the police report, just yesterday, about the facts that occurred that were capitulated as defamation“, he reported.

“Today, we will be in contact with the police station and we will guide Jennypher so that all legal measures, both criminal and civil, are adopted. And that facts like this, regrettable, do not happen so soon. Nonsense, he will respond criminally“, concluded the delegate.