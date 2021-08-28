“A slavery”, says Fernanda Souza about acting in soap operas on Globo

Live with Maria Zilda Bethlem on Instagram, this Thursday (8/26), Fernanda Souza, who has been away from soap operas since 2016, revealed the reason for not wanting to work in serials again. “Let’s agree that it’s a slavery,” said the actress and presenter.
During the chat, an internet user questioned her if she would go back to doing soap operas. “I think it’s really difficult. Novela has a dynamic that demands a lot from us. You spend all that time depending on the script. And, nowadays, I prefer to work on projects that have a shorter working time”, revealed Fernanda, whose last telenovela work was in Globo’s A Regra do Jogo.
“It’s boring, in the sense of delivery. It’s been many months. I love making soap operas, I did it for 20 years, but nowadays it doesn’t fit with the routine of life I want anymore. This balance I am trying to find between my personal and professional life”, continued the artist.
Another netizen wanted to know from the ex-Chiquititas what she missed most during the Covid-19 pandemic. “A year before, I had already stopped… But nowadays, what I miss most is to perform. More than acting. I like acting, I will be an actress for the rest of my life. I have a lot of admiration for the craft, a lot of respect. But nowadays, what gives me more encouragement is presenting. I really like to exchange ideas, talk”, revealed Fernanda, who decided to take a sabbatical period in 2019 and moved away from the small screens.