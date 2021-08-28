Adriane Galisteu shocks by exposing the dream that Ayrton Senna died without realizing

Adriane Galisteu remembered the past at last Thursday (26), during participation in the OtaLab program, and brought to light information never before revealed about Ayrton Senna, her ex-boyfriend.

In conversation with the presenter Octavian Costa, the future owner of the reality show The farm exposed a dream that the pilot had and could not fulfill before his death: to go to Disney.

“He died without knowing Disney, which was his life’s dream. He had never taken a vacation. He lived for his work and on vacation came to Angra, which he adored. I left the European circuit and came to Angra”, said the famous woman, who then quoted a dialogue she had with the Brazilian idol:

“When I arrived in his life I asked: ‘but why do you only come to Angra?’. ‘Because I have a home here’. ‘But you’ll have a home here all your life, let’s get to know places’. ‘I don’t know, I miss my friends, my family’. ‘But come on, you never were’. So much so that he died without knowing Disney, which was his life’s dream”.

The contractor of record he also said that his first trip after Senna’s departure was to the land of Mickey Mouse.

“It was the first place I traveled to after his death. I can’t believe that a man of that size dreamed of meeting Disney and never set foot there”, finished.

