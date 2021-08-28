Aerial image of landfill in Balnerio Cambori catches the attention of internet users – Nacional

The work will cost BRL 67 million (photo: Twitter/Reproduction)

An aerial image of Praia Central, in Balnerio Cambori, Santa Catarina, went viral this Friday night (27/8) and the subject ended up among the most commented on Twitter in Brazil. The construction of a landfill at the site drew the attention of internet users, who questioned the legality of the works.

Historic day to Balnerio Cambori (SC). I was present at the beginning of the expansion of the city’s beaches this morning. This work will bring more development and quality of life to the city. From approximately 20 meters of beach to more than 110 meters. Watch the video and understand pic.twitter.com/zvYaggwmXU — Luciano Hang (@LucianoHangBr) August 22, 2021

The widening work began in March this year and is scheduled to be completed in November. It is made by a consortium of two companies, the Brazilian DTA Engenharia and the Belgian Jan De Nul. The work will cost R$67 million.

Currently, Praia Central has, on average, 25 meters of sand strip, according to the city hall. After construction, this number should increase to 70 meters.

Last week, residents took photos of a large number of shells in the sand. The suspicion that they were removed from the seabed by the dredger, which worries environmentalists.

INTERNAUTS CRITICIZE