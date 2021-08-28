AF News | Straight to the point

Araguaína’s orthopedic doctor, Alberto Aguiar Santos Neto, was invited this Thursday (26/8) to assume the position of Health Secretary of the Federal District.

The invitation came from the governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB). However, in a face-to-face meeting with the manager, physician Alberto Aguiar thanked the invitation, but declined the proposal for professional and personal reasons. It even came to be officially announced.

Alberto Aguiar he graduated in medicine from the Federal University of Pará (UFPA) and has a specialization in shoulder from Unicamp (University of Campinas). He holds an MBA from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) in Clinics and Hospitals Management. He is also a public health specialist.

To AF News, the doctor explained that he will continue to fulfill his previously assumed commitments. Below is the note sent.

“As a hospital manager, physician and advocate of quality, humane and safe public health, I was flattered to have my name on the Federal District government’s list of possibilities.

I thank the governor, Ibaneis Rocha, for the invitation. But at the moment, I need to continue fulfilling the professional commitments that I made before. And for this reason, I declined the invitation to be secretary of health in the Federal District.

I wish the new secretary to be announced much success in promoting an efficient free public health. We are available to contribute, as citizens and health professionals.”