Afghanistan: Five Myths That Make It Difficult to Understand the Current Crisis

By
Abhishek Pratap
-
0

  • Luiz Antônio Araujo
  • From Porto Alegre to BBC News Brasil

Taliban fighters seen in the back of a vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 16

Credit, EPA

The crisis unleashed in recent weeks with the acceleration of the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, the fall of the government of President Ashraf Ghani and the return of the Taliban to power in the country have placed that country in Central Asia once again in the spotlight.

Aspects of Afghan history, society and culture, which normally attract little attention from politicians, the press and academics, have returned to the center of the news and gained prominence on social media.

Dramatic images of Afghans crowding at the border posts and at the Kabul airport, fleeing in the face of the Taliban’s advance, swept the world, causing the questions oft repeated over the past 40 years to resurface: why is this country at the center of more a tragedy?

What makes Afghanistan an example of a failed or eternally convulsed state? What role do religion, culture, ethnicity and power struggle between powers play in this situation? These and other questions bring to light a host of myths, prejudices and misunderstandings about the Afghan state.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR