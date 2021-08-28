Afghanistan: Five Myths That Make It Difficult to Understand the Current Crisis

Luiz Antônio Araujo

The crisis unleashed in recent weeks with the acceleration of the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, the fall of the government of President Ashraf Ghani and the return of the Taliban to power in the country have placed that country in Central Asia once again in the spotlight.

Aspects of Afghan history, society and culture, which normally attract little attention from politicians, the press and academics, have returned to the center of the news and gained prominence on social media.

Dramatic images of Afghans crowding at the border posts and at the Kabul airport, fleeing in the face of the Taliban’s advance, swept the world, causing the questions oft repeated over the past 40 years to resurface: why is this country at the center of more a tragedy?

What makes Afghanistan an example of a failed or eternally convulsed state? What role do religion, culture, ethnicity and power struggle between powers play in this situation? These and other questions bring to light a host of myths, prejudices and misunderstandings about the Afghan state.

The following are some of these ideas and what they contain of reality and fantasy.

Afghanistan is ungovernable

The Persian word afghan designates a type of sheepskin vest worn by the Patan tribes. The name Afghanistan would thus mean “land of those who use Afghan”.

Of remote origin, the Patanes account for about 38% to 42% of the population of present-day Afghanistan (estimates vary, and the inaccuracy is compounded by the lack of recent national censuses).

Like most of the peoples between the Iranian Plateau and the Indus Valley, today in Pakistan and India, the Patanes converted their overwhelming majority to Sunni Islam after the Arab invasions of the region, in the 7th century. The current Afghan state was delimited in the 19th century.

The language of the Patanes, Pashtu, incorporates elements from the Persian, Turkish and Arabic languages. Afghan monarchs never sought to use it as an instrument of national standardization in the European way: at court, historically, the lingua franca was Persian (known as “the French of the Orient”, because of its bureaucratic and literary tradition).

Although the Patanes have historically dominated Afghanistan, their sense of belonging is not limited to the country’s borders. An important portion inhabits the northwest, the southwest and the south of Pakistan, meaning that the delimitation between the two countries, the so-called Durand Line, which dates from the time of British India, has never been officially recognized by the Afghan state.

Upon establishing itself, the Afghan state incorporated dozens of non-Patan populations. The most significant in numerical terms are Tajiks, Uzbeks, Turkmens and Hazaras.

Credit, AFP Photo caption, An Afghan street vendor in Mazar-i-Sharif, home to Uighur community

The geographic profile of Afghanistan, dominated in its northern and central portions by the Hindu Kush mountain range, has meant that many of these peoples live relatively isolated in enclaves distributed along valleys, with little or no contact with other ethnic groups or even with official institutions Afghans. This has meant that the main threat to the stability of the Afghan state has generally arisen not from the interior, but from its powerful neighbors: Persia (now Iran), Russia and Great Britain.

Before the Soviet invasion, Afghanistan was democratic

Until 1973, the political regime in Afghanistan was a hereditary monarchy dominated by the same family, the Durrani, of Patane origin. The social organization of the Patanes is tribal in type, that is, it dates back to a supposed common ancestor (in this case, a mythical relative of the prophet Mohammed, founder of Islam). From 1950 onwards, King Zahir Shah signed three friendship and cooperation treaties with the Soviet Union, interested in securing a foothold in front of the Iran of Shah Reza Pahlevi, an ally of the United Kingdom and the United States.

Although proximity to the Soviet Union guaranteed relative prominence to communist sympathizers among the military and intellectuals, who would be decisive for the proclamation of the republic in 1973, Afghanistan remained, to a large extent, a country with a largely rural population organized along ethnic lines and tribal and therefore traditionalist.

Enclaves of Western-style modernity and freedom were confined to large cities, such as the capital, Kabul, to the east, and Herat, to the west, where most of the population felt closer to Iran than to the rest of the country.

The inexistence of a modernization project by the monarchy and, later, by the military that dominated the republican regime – from 1978 onwards, organized in a communist party divided into two factions – meant that the Afghan state did not clash with chiefs. tribals and mullahs, averting a crisis like the one that resulted in the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Afghan women enjoyed full autonomy and freedom

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Under the Taliban regime women are required to cover their entire body.

One image has become all too frequent in the media and social media with the Taliban’s advance in Afghanistan: that of young university students in miniskirts and high heels in Kabul in the early 1970s.

The influx of women to universities was one of the most visible consequences of the country’s entry into the Soviet orbit from the mid-twentieth century – a large number of young professionals who graduated from higher education in Kabul even completed their training in the USSR or Eastern Europe .

This emancipation, however, was apparent and circumscribed to pockets of the middle class in large urban centers. In rural areas, most Afghan women continued to live under the heel of a rigidly patriarchal structure, under codes of honor and conduct that often barred them even from attending schools and limited their life prospects to a family and domestic existence.

Religion is the driving force of Afghan society

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, People pass by a shrine in Ghazni, Afghanistan’s historic city

While it plays an important role, religion is not the only factor that explains Afghanistan’s social and political dynamics. The most important religious minority is the Shiite, dominant among the Hazaras.

Christian and Jewish segments were historically derisory and today, in practice, they have disappeared. The so-called fundamentalist or militant Islamism emerged with force for political reasons from the movement of resistance to the Soviet occupation, in 1979.

“Although Afghanistan is a patchwork, religion is, yes, the amalgam that unites all these tribes. The only thread between these peoples is Islam. It cannot be said that it is the driving force, because above Islam is the code of honor of clans and tribes, the issue of hospitality and the defense of equals above all, the pride of its history. So I agree in part that religion is very important in Afghan society, but it shares the ethic of the clan and from the tribe what builds the Afghan social fabric,” says Andrew Traumann, professor of International Relations at the Curitiba University Center (Unicuritiba).

Invasion was the only possible response to 9/11

The American presence in Afghanistan since 2001 was officially justified by the American governments as a response to the 9/11 attacks.

Although there were no Afghans among the kidnappers (of the 19, 15 were Saudi, one was an Egyptian, a Lebanese, a Yemeni and a native of the United Arab Emirates, all countries friendly to the US), al-Qaeda, the network that idealized and perpetuated the attacks, had its main base in Afghanistan and benefited from the then Taliban regime’s refusal to hand over the organization’s leader, Osama bin Laden.

Retrospectively, however, it would be impossible to say that a two-decade occupation was on the horizon of those involved in the response to the attacks, despite the magnitude of the attacks and the worldwide commotion.

“Twenty years after the attacks, the result is an American foreign policy in tatters for Central Asia and the Middle East. We can ask ourselves: what alternatives would the US have? Be it retaliatory action, with bombing, or collective action at the level of the United Nations in order to pressure that group that was in power and, from an international and institutional posture, carry out a policy of control of international terrorism”, says Danny Zahreddine, professor of International Relations at the Pontifical Catholic University of Minas Gerais (PUC Minas).