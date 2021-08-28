Afghanistan: Risk of new human tide at Kabul airport after attacks heightens tension in Afghanistan | International

More information

On Thursday morning, near the Abbey gate at the airport of Kabul, the human tide was almost greater than in previous days. Warnings by US authorities about the high chances of a lethal terrorist attack have not deterred thousands of Afghans from trying to enter the terminal with their families from this side, as they have been doing for more than a week. Access was increasingly difficult and risky.

The Taliban, in fact, was already acting very close to the airport entrances, beating people and shooting into the air to intimidate the crowd. Sometimes a single Taliban, armed with a stick or plastic-coated chain, could turn the cowering crowd back.

This fact indicates the extent to which the Taliban terrorizes the Afghan population. The certainty that there were fewer and fewer days to escape — Germany has already announced that it will end its withdrawal operation this Friday, for example — pushed people forward, laden with suitcases, waving their documents in the air.

Days ago, there is still a certain solidarity among those trying to enter the airport. A kind of collective help that mainly benefited the elderly and children. But that, as hope was lost, was also disappearing. So on Thursday there were more ugly faces among would-be refugees, more shoving and dishonest assaults to gain a seat closer to the gate.

Support news production like this. Subscribe to EL PAÍS for 30 days for 1 US$ Click here

Even here, in the front row of this increasingly dangerous hell, at the most exhausting point of the line, there were street vendors offering bottles of water or bags of potato chips. The most requested product, however, was a drink that is very popular in Kabul: an energy drink that is a fake copy of Red Bull. To get there, street vendors must pass through Taliban controls and dodge the same difficulties that others do. And yet, there they are.

In this same Abbey door, where thousands of people were still fighting each other to enter the airport in the morning, at risk of being slapped or shot by the militia, a suicide bomber detonated around 5:45 pm on Thursday (local time, 10:15 am in Brasilia). A second, also committed by suicide, took place beside a hotel located two kilometers away. The Islamic State, a declared enemy of the Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The US government’s warnings, after all, were correct. Near the gate, on the outskirts of the Baron Hotel, another attack followed. More than 180 people died, including 13 US soldiers. Estimates earlier this Friday afternoon point to more than injured.

Thus, to the daily and growing chaos that is reproduced daily on the perimeter of the airport was added the chaos unleashed by any terrorist attack with victims.

The Taliban quickly blocked all vehicles from entering the area. This part of the city began to circulate ambulances with sirens on. There were those who, in desperation, abandoned the attempt to escape for good. A 13-member family, for example, has resignedly returned to Kabul after spending five days camping outside the airport, trying to get inside.

Many of the injured were taken to the Emergency Surgical Center, a hospital for war victims in Kabul. There, employees placed stretchers at the entrance, on the street, to speed up care when an ambulance arrived with an injured person. A fruit and water vendor working nearby said he had counted more than 40 ambulances arriving.

On Thursday morning, at the north gate of the airport, controlled exclusively by US forces with the help of Afghan police, there were also more people. Nor had the warning of a possible attack been effective there. There was also more nervousness on the part of the police, who kept firing into the air in an attempt to contain the crowd. They fired almost continuously, unconcerned about scaring the children, who covered their ears and cried. The roar deafened those who were there for a long time.

One of these police officers, looking both irritated and scared, even pointed his rifle at a man who peacefully showed a foreign passport and who insisted on entering the airport, something he was ultimately unable to do. A citizen with a British passport had a heart attack when he heard police shooting into the air and had to be hospitalized.

There were those who approached this North gate on foot, walking several kilometers. But there were also lines and lines of buses from different organizations that transported whole families or certain groups of people. Many didn’t even get out of their vehicles when they saw the tumult that awaited them a dozen meters ahead.

According to the White House, this Thursday alone about 12,500 people left the country. In all, 105,000 have been withdrawn since the evacuation operation began on 14 August. Now, after the terrorist attack, there is an additional risk beyond the beatings and the risk of being trampled to death by the crowd. It remains to be seen what will happen this Friday: whether the two deadly attacks will convince people to resign themselves to not leaving the country and be at the mercy of the Taliban, or if, on the contrary, they will continue to go to the terminal’s doors despite everything.

sign up on here to receive the daily newsletter of EL PAÍS Brasil: reports, analyses, exclusive interviews and the main information of the day in your e-mail, from Monday to Friday. sign up also to receive our weekly newsletter on Saturdays, with highlights of coverage for the week.