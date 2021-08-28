After impressing DM and training with under-20, Diego Costa is ready to make his debut for Atlético – Sports

As in so many other rounds of Brasileirão, the spotlight will be turned to Atlético in this 18th round of the competition. Leader of Serie A, with 38 points, six more than Palmeiras and Fortaleza, runner-up and third place, respectively, Galo hasn’t lost for ten matches in the tournament. And this Sunday (29), at 20:30, against Bragantino, at Nabi Abi Chedid, another factor will make the country “stop” to follow another duel of the Minas Gerais team: Diego Costa.

Considered by many to be the main signing of an elite club during this year’s Brazilian Championship, the striker was recruited by Cuca for the confrontation in Bragança Paulista, which signals the debut of shirt 19 for Alvinegro, 12 days after arriving to BH.

long hiatus

Without playing an official match since December of last year, when he left Atlético de Madrid, Diego spent a long period without a club and taking care of his physical fitness alongside a personal trainer, while negotiating with various associations.

The agreement with Galo was sealed this month, and the official announcement was made on August 14, after the 2-0 triumph over Palmeiras, at Mineirão, by the Brazilian Nationals. Three days later, he landed in Belo Horizonte, on a jet run by Rubens Menin, one of the members of the so-called “4 R’s” group.

goal promise

Presented on August 19, the same day his name was published in the Brazilian Football Confederation’s (CBF) Daily Newsletter (BID), Diego Costa reiterated his promise of commitment and goals with the Alvinegra shirt. “Brother, I want to win. If I have my mother on the field, I’ll have to give her too (laughs)”, he commented.

From his first day in the City of Rooster, Diego impressed the medical department, with results of physical exams and tests above expectations, even after being out of work for so long.

Recently, he even trained with the under-20 team alvinegra to improve his fitness. And, less than two weeks after his arrival, he has a chance to make his debut for Atlético and transform Galo into an even stronger team in the search for titles by expression in the season.

