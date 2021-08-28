after rising 52% in July, Aneel will increase red flag up to 58%

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) must adjust the tariff flag by up to 58% – a surcharge triggered on electricity bills when the cost of energy generation increases. In other words, the rate can rise from R$ 9.49 to an amount between R$ 14 and R$ 15, starting in September. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

The current value has been in effect since July, when there was an increase of 52%. The cost of power generation, however, soared and required a new readjustment.

The matter was discussed in a meeting with several government representatives this week. According to participants on this agenda, the Ministry of Mines and Energy suggested readjusting the value of the flag to R$ 24, which would be more than double the increase, for a period of three months.

However, the Ministry of Economy’s proposal to charge a fee between R$14 and R$15 for a longer period of time, possibly six months, prevailed. The stipulated period will be enough to recover the reservoirs after the beginning of the wet season, at the end of the year.

On Thursday (8/26), the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, mentioned the need to fill the hydroelectric reservoirs. Therefore, the folder defends a middle ground for charging, in order to maintain the rate for a longer time, to guarantee payment for the thermoelectric plants and recover the dams.

Since April, the federal ministry headed by Guedes defends, with this argument, that the flag goes up. The rate increased in July.