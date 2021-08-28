After Róger Guedes, Corinthians gets optimistic about Willian and prepares another ad | corinthians

The target of the moment is Willian, 33-year-old attacking midfielder who is leaving Arsenal, in England. Previously seen as a difficult dream, the possibility of hiring has been viewed with optimism by the Corinthians board.

Timão presented a proposal for the player, which prioritized staying in Europe, but so far has not received other offers. Thus, the return to the heart club, in which it was revealed, became an alternative.

1 of 2 Willian is leaving Arsenal and Corinthians is interested — Photo: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images Willian is leaving Arsenal and Corinthians is interested — Photo: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The case should be resolved soon. To close with Corinthians, Willian must leave Arsenal until Monday, when the transfer market in Brazil closes.

The player has a relationship with the London club for another two years, but has already announced that he does not wish to remain.

While not defining Willian’s situation, Corinthians prepares the announcement of yet another reinforcement: right-back João Pedro. The 24-year-old player, who belongs to Porto, Portugal, has already undergone medical examinations and is waiting to settle bureaucratic details before signing a loan contract for a season.

At the same time, Timão is also working to reinforce the cashier and make room in the squad with the departure of players.

The club hopes to complete the sale of defender Raul Gustavo to Bordeaux soon. The French will pay 2 million euros (about R$12.3 million) for 50% of the athlete’s economic rights.

Another one who has advanced negotiations to leave is Léo Natel, who received a one-year loan proposal from Apoel, from Cyprus.

Corinthians also received an offer from Olympiacos, from Greece, by left-back Lucas Piton. However, the value of 1.5 million euros is well below what Timon wants for the player. Europeans are considering raising the proposal.

In the midst of this heated market, coach Sylvinho’s team returns to the field this Saturday, at 9 pm, against Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, for the 17th round of the Brasileirão.