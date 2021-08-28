After ‘Spider-Man 3’ trailer hits record for ‘Avengers: Ultimatum’, Russian brothers comment

The trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ broke ALL records and became the most watched in all of history within 24 hours. The video had 355.5 million views in just 24 hours.

The previous record was for the trailer for ‘Avengers: Endgame‘, with 289 million views over its first day online.

On social networks, the directors Joe and Anthony Russo congratulated Tom Holland by record:

“It’s more like bringing home the record. You’re tearing Tom Holland apart,” they posted.

For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the big risks of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the risks become even more dangerous, and force him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Enjoy watching:

Directed again by Jon Watts, the cast has Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, JK Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Martin Starr and Jacob Batalon.

Remembering that ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ premiere on December 16, 2021 in national cinemas.