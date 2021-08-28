Aguirre fears losing two holders at Inter and warns the board: “I would feel big losses if they left”

O International he comes rising production under the command of the Uruguayan technician Diego Aguirre. accumulating four games without losing, with the right to routs over Flamengo and Fluminense in the period, Colorado already appears on the first page of the classification of the Brazilian Championship and entered the fight for a place in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores da América.









After going through a turbulent period, with the right to a streak of 10 games in a month at the beginning of the work, Aguirre is putting the club back on the path of victories. “We have big dreams. We can’t think of anything other than the leading role in competitions. This is not the time to look too far into the future. I tell players that the only important thing is to win the next game.“, said the Uruguayan in an interview on the website “Globoesporte.com”.

The good phase of the team has the direct participation of two players who had been questioned until recently: Yuri Alberto and Edenilson. “They are two top-level players, professionals, good people, dedicated. And they play a lot. It’s a pleasure to work with them (…) I understand the fans that, when the result doesn’t come, they have the right to complain, demand. And, at some point, it does unpleasant things, like the situation at the airport. But we need to take our responsibility“, evaluated Aguirre.

Yuri Alberto: 5 goals in the last 3 games (Photo: Ricardo Duarte/International/Disclosure)



Satisfied with the evolution, the Uruguayan technician yet fears losing the pair and left a message to the board about the situation. At only 20 years old, Yuri Alberto, speculated in European football, became the protagonist of the season, adding 13 goals and an assistance in 38 games. Already Edenilson, a recent target of the Arab World, was summoned by Tite this week for the dispute of the South American Qualifiers.

“I’m praying every day. Sometimes you can’t guarantee. There are things in the contracts. The management wants them to stay, but there is never absolute certainty. Sometimes there are offers or situations that can happen. They are fundamental. I would feel great losses if they left now. I would like you to always be available to Inter“, completed the coach.