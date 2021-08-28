Alexandre files Eduardo Bolsonaro’s representation against Barroso

Another attempt by the President of the Republic’s family to target members of the Federal Supreme Court was barred. Minister Alexandre de Moraes filed a representation presented by Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), son of Jair Bolsonaro, against Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, within the fake news inquiry.

Eduardo asked the investigation of criminal conduct provided for in articles 305 (deletion of document) and 342 (false testimony or false expertise) of the Penal Code. That’s because, according to the president’s son, a TSE technician allegedly signed a document in which he admits that the electoral system was invaded by a hacker. And Barroso has claimed that the system is inviolable.

Eduardo wanted the minister to be investigated, but the request had no minimum evidence of the occurrence of an offense

Chamber of Deputies

“The reporter did not bring to the file minimal evidence of the occurrence of a criminal offense, and therefore, in the present petition, there is no real evidence of a typical fact”, says Minister Alexandre in his dispatch. “The lack of just cause is flagrant, the consequence is the rejection of the request with immediate filing of the representation”, he said.

President Jair Bolsonaro himself had announced that he would file requests for an investigation against both ministers. However, he presented only one request for impeachment from Minister Alexandre. The initiative, delivered to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), was harshly rejected by the legal community, by the STF itself, and did not prosper. This Wednesday (8/26), Pacheco filed the order.

Despite having been defeated in his attempt to silence the ministers of the Court and prevent them from acting in the processes that involve the dissemination of false news, the attack on the electoral process and the organization of anti-democratic acts, which are financed by private businessmen, Bolsonaro’s next steps are still uncertain, as he could also present a request for impeachment of Minister Barroso.