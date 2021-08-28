All Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live announcements • Eurogamer.pt

What was the highlight of the night?

Yesterday, during Gamescom 2021, Geoff Keighley presented Opening Night Live, a broadcast of about two and a half hours where many games and game updates data already revealed were announced.

It was quite a packed event, but in case you didn’t get a chance to attend, we’re here to help you – in this guide, you can see trailers for all the games that were announced, including those that were revealed during the Opening Night pre-show Live.

It’s good to remember that while Opening Night Live is probably the highlight of the event, Gamescom has even more to offer. Indie game fans will want to keep an eye out for the Awesome Indies showcase on August 26th, along with the return of the Future Games Show.

Opening Night Live – All pre-show announcements

King of Fighters 15

Nine to Five

Bus Simulator 21

House of Ashes

Dolmen

Nobody Saves The World

soundfall

Dream Cycle

Opening Night Live – All event announcements

You now have all the trailers for the Opening Night Live main show. Don’t forget to click on the links to find out more about the games!

Saints Row

Marvel Midnight Suns

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Infinite Halo

Cult of the Lamb

Midnight Express Fight

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

splitgate

Riders Republic

Century: Age of Ashes

UFL

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Synced: Off-Planet

The Outlast Trials

dokev

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Far Cry 6

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt

Park Beyond

JETT: The Far Shore

Forbidden West horizon

New World

Marvel Future Revolution

Tales of Arise

Tales of Luminaria

Jumanji: The Curse Returns

Lost Judgment

Core

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Replaced

Age of Empires IV

Valheim: Heath and Home

crossfire X

Genshin Impact

Sifu

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

With dozens of games to be announced, Gamescom’s Opening Night Live had something for everyone. Some of the highlights include the latest Marvel game, Midnight Suns; the revealing of the release date for Halo Infinite in December; the explosive trailer for DokeV; a new Far Cry 6 story trailer; the long-awaited release date of Horizon Forbidden West; and a new update on its way to Valheim.

