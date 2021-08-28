All Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live announcements • Eurogamer.pt

What was the highlight of the night?
Yesterday, during Gamescom 2021, Geoff Keighley presented Opening Night Live, a broadcast of about two and a half hours where many games and game updates data already revealed were announced.
It was quite a packed event, but in case you didn’t get a chance to attend, we’re here to help you – in this guide, you can see trailers for all the games that were announced, including those that were revealed during the Opening Night pre-show Live.
It’s good to remember that while Opening Night Live is probably the highlight of the event, Gamescom has even more to offer. Indie game fans will want to keep an eye out for the Awesome Indies showcase on August 26th, along with the return of the Future Games Show.
Opening Night Live – All pre-show announcements
King of Fighters 15
Nine to Five
Bus Simulator 21
House of Ashes
Dolmen
Nobody Saves The World
soundfall
Dream Cycle
Opening Night Live – All event announcements
You now have all the trailers for the Opening Night Live main show. Don’t forget to click on the links to find out more about the games!
Saints Row
Marvel Midnight Suns
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Infinite Halo
Cult of the Lamb
Midnight Express Fight
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
splitgate
Riders Republic
Century: Age of Ashes
UFL
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Synced: Off-Planet
The Outlast Trials
dokev
Jurassic World Evolution 2
Far Cry 6
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt
Park Beyond
JETT: The Far Shore
Forbidden West horizon
New World
Marvel Future Revolution
Tales of Arise
Tales of Luminaria
Jumanji: The Curse Returns
Lost Judgment
Core
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Replaced
Age of Empires IV
Valheim: Heath and Home
crossfire X
Genshin Impact
Sifu
Death Stranding Director’s Cut
With dozens of games to be announced, Gamescom’s Opening Night Live had something for everyone. Some of the highlights include the latest Marvel game, Midnight Suns; the revealing of the release date for Halo Infinite in December; the explosive trailer for DokeV; a new Far Cry 6 story trailer; the long-awaited release date of Horizon Forbidden West; and a new update on its way to Valheim.
