Almost 3,000 municipalities did not register cases within 24 hours

The Ministry of Health reported that in 2,950 Brazilian municipalities there were no cases or deaths due to covid-19 in 24 hours. Data from yesterday’s bulletin are from the LocalizaSUS panel, which monitors the epidemiological situation of the pandemic in the country.

In addition, according to the folder, Brazil reached the 15th consecutive day with the moving average of deaths from the disease below 900 and the third consecutive day with the index below 800. The curve of new cases is also falling.

For Minister Marcelo Queiroga, the data demonstrate the effects of the vaccination campaign and the important role of immunization in ending the pandemic character of the disease. To “follow this path”, he plans to expand the vaccination campaign in the country.

The forecast of the folder is that laboratories deliver 68.7 million doses by the end of August. For September, the expectation is 62.6 million.

According to data collected yesterday by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL part, Brazil reached the milestone of more than 60% of its population vaccinated with the first dose against covid-19. In total, 127,098,222 Brazilians have already started the vaccination cycle, equivalent to 60.02% of the country’s population.

On the other hand, the number of fully vaccinated citizens is still low. According to the data, 58,646,314 people are vaccinated with first and second doses, or a single dose, corresponding to 27.7% of the national population.