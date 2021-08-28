Almost half of the children killed by Covid are up to 2 years old, says Fiocruz

× Photo: Myriams-Fotos/Pixabay

Almost half of the Brazilian children and adolescents killed by Covid in 2020 were up to 2 years old, according to a study by Fiocruz.

The data were published on the institution’s blog on Monday (16).

The institution recorded 1,207 deaths by Covid in Brazilians under 18 years old in 2020. Of these, 45% occurred in babies up to 2 years old.

The same study, by researcher Cristiano Boccolini, showed that the number of deaths by Covid in Brazil in 2020 was 18.2% higher than officially recorded. The analysis indicated that there were 230,452 deaths from the disease last year, instead of 194,949.

In this calculation, those under 18 accounted for 0.5% of total deaths by Covid in Brazil in 2020.

On Fiocruz’s blog, Boccolini said that “to contain the circulation of the virus and protect our children, the use of masks and social distancing must continue even after vaccination.”

“Another important recommendation is that mothers with Covid-19 continue to breastfeed their babies, if both are physically able to do so. The benefits of breastfeeding far outweigh the risk of contamination. Sanitary care, such as hand hygiene and the use of PFF2 and N-95 type masks, should be reinforced in these cases”, added.