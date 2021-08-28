Amapá announces 3rd dose for seniors over 70 years old – SelesNafes.com

Amapá announced this Friday (27) that it will apply booster doses against covid-19 in people aged 70 years and over. The measure has a technical character and was recommended by the Ministry of Health (MS). The 3rd dose already has a date to start being applied: from September 15th.

All seniors in this age group can take the booster, which should be administered 6 months after the last dose of the vaccine schedule (second dose or single dose), regardless of the immunizing agent applied.

The technical note issued by the MS states that immunization has already been successful in reducing severe cases and deaths, but the population over 70 years of age continues to be more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“Temporal updates of the analyzes are being carried out and have identified a progressive drop in protection in recent months among the elderly over 70 years of age, and particularly those over 80 years of age. It was also observed, in recent epidemiological weeks, an upward trend in the incidence curve of severe forms of the disease in these age groups”, states the technical note.

The Ministry of Health has defined that the booster dose will be made, preferably with immunizers that act through messenger RNA technology, that is, Pfizer, or, alternatively, with vaccines that work through a viral vector, such as Jansen or Astrazeneca.

The State informed that the vaccine doses will be made available for this booster dose, with the mentioned target audience, according to the sending of dose shipments by the Ministry of Health.

In addition to the elderly over 70 years old, people considered to be highly immunosuppressed will also receive the booster. They are: severe primary immunodeficiency; chemotherapy for cancer; solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) transplant patients using immunosuppressive drugs; people living with HIV/AIDS CD4 < 200 cells/mm3; use of corticosteroids at a dose > or equal to 20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for a period equal to or greater than 14 days; use of immune response-modifying drugs; hemodialysis patients; patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases (rheumatic, auto-inflammatory, inflammatory bowel disease).