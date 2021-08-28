Amazon announces distribution center in Ceará and job vacancies | Ceará

Amazon officially announced this Thursday (26) the brand’s distribution center in Ceará, with the aim of increasing the company’s logistics capacity in Brazil. It will be the sixth Amazon-like venture in the country; four of them are in the state of São Paulo.

In Ceará, the project is built in Itatinga. The date on which the distribution center will start operating has not yet been disclosed, but the company says it will be “in the coming months”.

“The purpose of the new operation is to increase the company’s logistical capillarity in Brazil, improving the customer experience, through greater quantity and proximity of products in the region and reducing delivery time at the national level,” says Amazon.

“With the arrival of the Distribution Center in Ceará, we will be able to serve customers in the Northeast region of the country with more speed and efficiency and fulfill the objective of keeping the customer always in first place,” says Amazon, in a statement.

The Amazon Jobs website, an area of ​​the company that publishes job opportunities, already announces opportunities for the city of Itaitinga.

There are vacancies for the following areas:

financial analyst;

operation and IT support engineering;

human resources professionals.