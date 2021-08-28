AMD Threadripper PRO 5995WX with 64 cores and 128 threads has leaked details

New Threadripper codenamed Chagall will be based on Zen3 architecture

Two AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors appeared in the volunteer computing project [email protected]. Reinforcing the rumors that have been circulating since July, the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX CPU will have 64 cores and 128 threads, while the Threadripper PRO 5945WX features 12 cores and 24 threads. The information was discovered by Benchleaks and point out that the PRO version should be released in January 2022.



Specifications leaked on the website [email protected] (Credits: Benchleaks/Twitter)

Second image above, most of the specs agree with information previously leaked by leaker Moore’s Law Is Dead. We emphasize that the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX FLOPS (Floating Point Operations Per Second) values ​​do not appear to be entered correctly. Figures measuring the computational performance of the CPU are pinned at 1 billion FLOPS/s, while on the 12-core PRO 5945WX they are at 5.56 billion FLOPS/s. The Videocardz website also reinforces that the value indicated in the image does not match the current expected values.

The new series, from cthe name Chagall, will have Zen3 architecture with TDP, thermal energy dissipated by the CPU, of 280W. The same value as current Threadripper processors. The models are expected to offer 8-channel support for 3200 MHz DDR4 memories and 128 PCIe lanes. Rumors indicate that the Ryzen Threadripper 5000 series will arrive with support for TRX 40 chipset, WRX80 and sTRX4 sWRX8 sockets. One of the main changes of the new generation of processors should be the increase in xGMI connector speed, from 16GT/s to 18GT/s. The speed change is the same as the EPYC CPU, codenamed Milan, which will also be based on the Zen3 architecture.

If the leaked information is completely correct, the new Threadripper series should arrive in November. While the processors’ PRO models are slated to receive a January 2022 release. Now, it won’t be surprising if by the time the products are officially unveiled, new information leaks out.



