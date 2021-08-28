América-MG has eight embezzlement to face Ceará on Sunday (29); check out – Play

The coach Vagner Mancini, of America-MG, you will not be able to count on eight athletes for the confrontation before the Ceará, on Sunday (29), by the 18th round of the Series A of the Brazilian Championship. The match takes place at Arena Independência, at 11:00 am (Brasilia time), with live broadcast from Green Seas Radio and real time in Northeast Diary.

Last Monday (23) the Minas Gerais team confirmed five positive cases of Covid-19. the goalkeeper Jori, the midfielder ale and the attacker Leo Passos are asymptomatic, the steering wheel Joe Ricardo and the attacker chrigor showed mild symptoms. Besides them, Ribamar, in transition, and Eduardo and Yan Sasse, in the medical department, complete the list of Coelho’s embezzlement.

Subtitle:

Alê, midfielder of América-MG, contracted Covid-19 and will embezzle the team against Ceará on Sunday (29) Photograph:

Marina Almeida / America-MG

Coach Guto Ferreira, in turn, will have the main players at his disposal. the goalkeeper João Ricardo (in transition), the defender Klaus (in post-surgical recovery), the right-back Boo (recovering from knee inflammation) and steering wheel Oliveira (in transition) are Ceara’s only casualties for the match.

The team from Alvinegra should be the same team that drew against Flamengo last Sunday (22), in 1-1, at Arena Castelão. The probable team from Ceará is: Richard; Fabinho, Messias, Luiz Otávio and Bruno Pacheco; Fernando Sobral and William Oliveira; Rick, Vina and Lima; Cleber.