Amidst the water crisis, Petrobras sells thermal plants in Manaus for BRL 304 million | Economy

Fernanda Capelli Petrobras sold thermal plants in Manaus for BRL 304 million amid the biggest water crisis in the last 91 years

Amid the biggest water crisis in the last 91 years, Petrobras announced this Friday (27) the sale of a subsidiary in Amazonas, which owns two thermal plants.

The state-owned company sold all its 93.7% shareholding in Breitener, located in the state of Amazonas, to Ceiba Energy LP. The sales process began in the first half of last year.

Breitener owns the Tambaqui and Jaraqui thermoelectric plants, located in Manaus, with an installed capacity of 155.8 MW and 156.7 MW, respectively. The plants, which generate energy from natural gas, have capacity contracted with Amazonas Energia.

The sale price is R$304 million, of which R$251 million will be paid at its closing, subject to the adjustments provided for in the contract, and R$53 million in payment linked to Breitener’s future remuneration in the sale of energy.

“The closing of the transaction is subject to the fulfillment of conditions precedent, such as the approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE),” the state-owned company said in a statement.

Petrobras intends to get rid of other thermal plants in the country.