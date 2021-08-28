Ana Carolina premieres Naná Karabachian’s show: “Public will get to know my innermost side” – Who

+



Naná Karabachian and Ana Carolina (Photo: Publicity/ Pedro Pupo/ Teatro Unimed)

Nana Karabachian promises unusual questions and surprising revelations on its new show Nana’s time, shown for free by Teatro Unimed. In the premiere, this Friday (27), at 9 pm, Ana Carolina will be interviewed by the presenter. Longtime friends, in a chat with the press, they said they bring all intimacy to the attraction, directed by Guilherme Leme Garcia and Monique Gardenberg.

“I think the audience will get to know my most intimate side. First, that I’ve known Naná since 1998. She gives us confidence and makes us very comfortable during the interview… I’ve always watched the other seasons and saw how Naná is naughty, she can take things away from people. I think Naná takes things in a very natural way. She has a 20th century confessional thing. The interview with Naná is always more intimate,” declares Ana Carolina.

Ana Carolina (Photo: Publicity/ Pedro Pupo/ Teatro Unimed)

The presenter said that she has been trying to arrange an interview with Ana Carolina for a long time. “I wanted to emphasize that it was at a great time that Ana was (interviewed). I felt the difference when I stepped on stage and it was very special, because I had never entered the theater to do anything of mine. In fact, I had never even participated in I had a press conference, but I felt so comfortable on account of the crew and production. I felt very confident, it felt like I was there and doing all that for years. It was all very well done. That makes all the difference. If it was at the bar, we could screw it up. Having played Ana in the theater, we got even more chic (laughs)”, he jokes.

In addition to the singer, Claudia Raia, Mart’nalia, Reynaldo Gianechini, Your Jorge and Elias Andreato also participated in the project. All programs were recorded on stage at Teatro Unimed, in São Paulo, without an audience. “It is an immense pleasure to return to São Paulo and be able to record on the stage of Teatro Unimed, with its welcoming and very functional architecture, a reason to be proud and a clear sign that my program is being taken to new heights. Chatting with dear friends is of those things that give me the most pleasure in life. It’s even better to be able to share these moments of joy with the general public”, defines Naná.

Guilherme highlights the naturalness that Naná has with his interviewees. “When we attend these meetings, we feel like voyeurs of a relationship whose main marks are the deep respect between friends who admire each other, which invariably results in conversations of intense truth, with surprising spontaneity and humor”, concludes the director.