Anderson Barros’s renewal generates resistance at Palmeiras and Leila appoints new director if elected

There are 3 months to the election in Palmeiras. And whoever is willing to take over the chair of Maurício Galiotte in the next three years and adviser Leila Pereira. After announcing her candidacy last week, the sponsor is already making plans for the football team for the next season if elected.









Leila will have many things to define in the football department: Renewal or not of Felipe Melo, hiring a 9 shirt, defining the future of Deyveron and Luiz Adriano and looking for a left-handed defender that coach Abel Ferreira is asking for so much.

For that to happen, Leila will have to have a right-hand man in football. After revealing last Sunday (22) that he will not sign back Alexandre Mattos, the businesswoman is already looking into the hiring of executive Thiago Scuro, from RB Bragantino.

Anderson Barros should not stay at Palmeiras in 2022. Photo: César Greco/ Palmeiras



As Anderson Barros has an uncertain future at the club, as he is not well liked by the fans and by many advisers, Leila Pereira is eager to bring the leader of RB Bragantino to the Greatest Champion in Brazil. The information is from the reporter Diego Perez.

According to Mauro Cezar Pereira, the candidate plans to overhaul the club’s football department. Leila doesn’t want to pay stratospheric salaries that are beyond the club’s financial reality. The idea is to invest in young people with resale potential. That’s why Scuro’s name is welcome behind the scenes.