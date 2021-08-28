Aneel confirms red flag 2 in September; extra charge can shoot | Economy

MARCELO CAMARGO/BRAZIL AGENCY Electricity bills will have red flag 2 in September, and the extra charge can reach R$ 15 per 100 kWh

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) confirmed this Friday (27) that it will continue to apply the red tariff flag 2 in September, but said that the amount associated with this charge is under analysis and will be disclosed later.

As GLOBO showed, the charge should be between R$ 14 and R$ 15 for each 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) consumed. Today, the red flag 2 charge is R$ 9.49 per 100 kWh. The trend is for the value to be announced until next Tuesday.

“August was another month of severity for the hydrological regime of the National Interconnected System (SIN). The record of inflows to the main hydrographic basins continued among the most critical in history”, says a note from Aneel.

The agency said the outlook for September is unlikely to change significantly, with the main SIN reservoirs reaching considerably low levels for this time of year.

“This situation signals a horizon with reduced hydroelectric production capacity and the need for maximum activation of thermoelectric resources”, says the text.

The tariff flag is an additional levied on electricity bills to cover the cost of energy generation by thermoelectric plants, which occurs when the level of reservoirs at hydroelectric plants is very low.