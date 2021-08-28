Anvisa asks Janssen for information on the use of a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine – Country

Representatives of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and Janssen pharmaceuticals, from the US conglomerate Johnson & Johnson, met this Friday (27) to discuss the exchange of information on the use of booster dose.

Anvisa asked the company to share the studies carried out on the application of this additional protection. The members of the body asked that the transfer of information take place as they are completed, in a process called continuous submission.

According to a statement from the agency, the objective is to collect subsidies for to assess the possibilities and demand for a booster dose in the case of the immunizing agent. This information can help in the possible re-planning of the National Immunization Program (PNI).

Unlike other vaccines, Janssen has the vaccine cycle complete with only one dose, not two.

Anvisa representatives also gathered with members of pharmaceutical company Pfizer to continue the exchange of information about the booster dose of the immunizing agent. Data that are public were presented and compiled, with no new information from the laboratory.

Anvisa wants to gather data from both tests of Pfizer itself and of research carried out by public and private institutions to advance the analysis of the need and convenience of the booster dose.