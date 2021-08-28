Anvisa asks the Butantan Institute for information on booster doses | Vaccine

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reported this Saturday (28) that it asked the Butantan Institute for information on the progress of studies on booster doses or revaccination of Coronavac.

The same order was made to Fiocruz on Wednesday (25) and to Janssen. The agency also wants more information about the third dose of Pfizer

The goal, according to Anvisa, is to anticipate information that allows the assessment of the scenario surrounding the need or not for additional doses of vaccines in use in Brazil. The agency also reported that it asked Fiocruz to schedule a meeting with the agency’s technicians to discuss available data on the issue.

Third dose, booster, vaccination schedule and passport: understand the terms of the current phase of the pandemic

All vaccines have been approved for use by Anvisa and are applied in Brazil.

On Wednesday (25), the Ministry of Health announced that the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be offered in Brazil from September.

Vaccination is indicated for elderly people over 70 years of age and immunosuppressed.

The director of the Butantan Institute, Dimas Covas, said that the institute is prepared for the country’s need to apply a third dose of CoronaVac to the elderly population.

“Butantan is prepared to, yes, provide the third dose,” stated the director.