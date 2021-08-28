Apple Watch: See 7 Times Watch Saved People’s Lives | Smartwatches

The Apple Watch is often desired by users who want to measure their performance during physical activities or simply do away with using their cell phone for some tasks of the day, such as answering calls. However, in some cases Apple’s smart watch has gone further and got credit for saving people’s lives.

The most common cases occurred thanks to the detection of irregular heartbeats or severe falls. There are also episodes in which the device was involved in kidnapping and even police harassment. O TechAll created a list to remember the most important times when this happened.

🔎 iPhone 13 and other Apple devices should arrive in 2021; what to expect

2 of 7 Apple Watch 6 brings an oximeter to measure oxygen in the blood — Photo: Disclosure/Apple Apple Watch 6 brings an oximeter to measure blood oxygen — Photo: Disclosure/Apple

One of the most remembered features of the Apple Watch is automatic drop detection. It was thanks to the function that the American James Prudenciano was able to be rescued after falling off a cliff, in 2019. The 28-year-old boy was hiking in a park when he slipped.

In an interview, James said he is convinced that would have died if technology had not identified the accident and alerted the emergency service to his rescue. In addition, the device also warned his mother about the fall. It is worth mentioning that the function is available starting with Apple Watch 4, from 2018.

3 of 7 James Prudenciano fell off a cliff while hiking in a park in the United States — Photo: Reproduction/News 12 James Prudenciano fell off a cliff while hiking in a park in the United States — Photo: Reproduction/News 12

Another unusual situation involving Apple’s smart watch happened to an American police officer in September 2020. At the time, Sergeant Sosa was chasing a suspect when his radio was disconnected and he lost contact with the other military personnel. The cop managed to reach the suspect, but was stabbed in the leg and failed to call for backup.

In a video shared on Facebook, the sergeant said he received a phone call from dispatcher Gloria Wheeler, worried about his disappearance, and managed to answer the call through Apple Watch. In addition to the request for help, the clock also made it possible for the policeman’s location to be easily identified by others, as well as by an ambulance.

4 of 7 Sergeant Sosa and dispatcher Wheeler reunite after rescue involving Apple Watch — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook Sgt. Sosa and dispatcher Wheeler meet after rescue involving Apple Watch — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

Also in late 2020, a woman used the Apple Watch to call for help after being kidnapped. The case took place in the United States and resulted in the arrest of Adalberto Longoria. The man was accused of assaulting and kidnapping the woman, trapping her in a truck.

The victim managed to call your daughter using the watch and asked her to call the police. When the police arrived, using the location provided by the device, the kidnapper jumped a fence to escape, but was captured. The news was released by the portal Fox San Antonio.

4. Brazilian discovers rare disease

Not only abroad are there records of cases where the Apple Watch saved the lives of its users. Brazilian Jorge Freire (pictured at the beginning of this article) had the help of his watch to discover cardiac complications. It was through the heartbeat meter that the advertiser identified a tachycardia and sought medical assistance.

On Facebook, Jorge said that the watch identified a rhythm of 140 beats per minute (BPM) for more than 10 minutes, a picture that could indicate an acute heart problem. “I can say that Apple Watch 5 saved me. I wasn’t feeling anything and could have had this tachycardia for hours. And the result of that, well, you already know…”, highlighted the Brazilian in a publication made in January 2020.

The publication had such repercussions that Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, sent an email thanking him for his testimony and wishing the Brazilian a good recovery.

The fall detection function has also proved to be especially useful in the lives of the elderly. One of the cases was that of Jim Salsman, 92 years old, after falling down a ladder approximately 20 feet high. According to KETV, the accident was identified by the device, which sent an alert to the region’s emergency service.

As in other cases above, the rescue was able to find the victim through the system of GPS and provide the necessary care. The elderly person fractured his hip and suffered other injuries to the body, spending more than a month in hospital for recovery. The case took place in June 2020.

5 of 7 Apple Watch Saves Elderly Life After Falling Six Meters — Photo: Playback/KETV NewsWatch 7 Apple Watch Saves Elderly Life After Falling Six Meters — Photo: Playback/KETV NewsWatch 7

This year, there was also an emblematic case involving the apple brand’s smart watch. In March, a man fell into a frozen lake in the United States, but was rescued thanks to the Apple Watch. William Rogers, 62 years old, he was skating on ice when the solid layer broke and he fell straight into the icy water..

Without reaching for his cell phone to call for help, the American remembered that he could make calls through the clock and called the fire department – ​​as he told local TV. It’s worth mentioning that, to call the emergency, just keep the side button pressed until the “Emergency SOS” slider appears on the screen.

6 of 7 Man calls for help and is saved from drowning thanks to Apple Watch — Photo: Playback/WMUR Man calls for help and is saved from drowning thanks to Apple Watch — Photo: Playback/WMUR

The electrocardiogram (ECG) was one of the functions that attracted the most attention when arriving at the Apple Watch 4 and 5, in mid-2020. It was through this feature that a 22-year-old young man was able to identify atrial fibrillation by detecting possible irregular beats .

7 of 7 Arterial Fibrillation Alert Received by Apple Watch User — Photo: Replay/Reddit @Merrick63 Arterial Fibrillation Alert Received by Apple Watch User — Photo: Replay/Reddit @Merrick63

“Atrial fibrillation was diagnosed by the watch through variations in heart rate and I validated it [o diagnóstico] by the electrocardiogram”, said the young man in a forum on Reddit. Afib, the most common type of cardiac arrhythmia, was identified by the device in just 30 seconds and then confirmed by a cardiologist.

📝 Apple Watch is good? Join the TechTudo Forum conversation