Apucarana follows vaccination against Covid-19 at the weekend

Apucarana follows the immunization campaign against Covid-19 this Saturday (28), Sunday (29) and Monday (30), applying the second dose of AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

Even so, those who are 18 years of age or older and have not yet been able to receive the immunizing agent can go to the Lagoão Sports Complex. The service will be from 8:30 am and 5 pm, in the drive-thru system and for those arriving on foot.

For those who are going to take the second dose, just present the vaccination card and a document with a photo. For the first dose, you must take your personal documents and proof of residence.

Anyone who wants to can contribute to the Vacina Solidária campaign, taking non-perishable food to the vaccination site. These foods will be donated to vulnerable families.

Pregnant and postpartum women

Following guidance from the Ministry of Health, pregnant and postpartum women who received the first dose of AstraZeneca will be immunized with the second dose of Pfizer.

under 18 years old

The city of Apucarana awaits the release of the Ministry of Health and the arrival of more vaccines to start the immunization of children under 18, which must follow the coordinates of the National Immunization Plan (PNI).

3rd dose

Also according to the city hall, the Ministry of Health is also awaiting the release of the 3rd booster dose for the population over 70 years of age who have been vaccinated for at least 6 months and immunosuppressed people, after 28 days of the second dose, the which should take place from the second half of September.