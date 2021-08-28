Argentine fossil is the oldest ancestor of modern reptiles

Lizards and snakes are a key component of most terrestrial ecosystems on Earth today. Along with New Zealand’s charismatic tuatara (a “living fossil” represented by a single living species), scales (all lizards and snakes) make up the Lepidosauria – the largest group of terrestrial vertebrates on the planet today, with approximately 11,000 species, and by far the largest modern group of reptiles.

Both the scales and the tuatara have an extremely long evolutionary history. Their bloodlines are older than dinosaurs. They originated and diverged from each other at some point about 260 million years ago. However, the early phase of Lepidosaurus evolution, 260-150 million years ago, is marked by very fragmented fossils that do not provide much useful data for understanding its early evolution. This has left the origins of this vast and diverse group of animals shrouded in mystery for decades.

in a study published in the magazine nature, an international team of researchers describes a new species that represents the most primitive member of the lepidosaurs, Taytalura alcoberi. The species was found in the Upper Triassic deposits of Argentina. Discovered by the main author, dr. Ricardo N. Martínez, from the National University of San Juan (Argentina), and curator of the Instituto y Museo de Ciencias Naturales, Taytalura it is the first three-dimensionally preserved fossil of Lepidosaurus. This allowed scientists to infer with great confidence their location in the reptilian evolutionary tree and helps to close the gap in our knowledge about the origin and early evolution of lepidosaurs.

More primitive than a real lizard

Martínez and co-author dr. Sebastián Apesteguía, from the Maimonides University of Buenos Aires (Argentina), performed high-resolution computed tomography scans of Taytalura which provided confirmation that it was something related to ancient lizards. They then contacted coauthor dr. Tiago R. Simões, postdoctoral fellow at the Department of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology at Harvard University (USA), to help identify and analyze the fossil. Simões specialized in the study of these creatures and in 2018 published the largest existing dataset to understand the evolution of the main groups of reptiles (living and extinct) in nature.

“I knew the age and location of the fossil and could tell, by examining some of its external characteristics, that it was closely related to the lizards, but it seemed more primitive than a real lizard and this is something very special,” said Simões.

The researchers then contacted co-author Dr. Gabriela Sobral, from the Department of Paleontology at the Staatliches Museum für Naturkunde in Stuttgart (Germany), to process the computed tomography data. Sobral, an expert in computed tomography data processing, created a mosaic of colors for each bone in the skull, allowing the team to understand the fossil’s anatomy in high resolution detail at a scale of just a few micrometers – roughly the same thickness as a strand of human hair.

With Sobral’s data, Simões was able to apply a Bayesian evolutionary analysis to determine the appropriate location of the fossil in the reptile dataset. Simões recently applied the Bayesian method – which was adapted from methods originally developed in epidemiology to study the evolution of viruses such as covid-19 – to accurately estimate the time and rates of anatomical evolution during the emergence of viruses. tetrapods. Statistical analysis confirmed their suspicions that Taytalura it was in fact the most primitive member of the lineage that eventually gave rise to all lizards and snakes. “It’s not even a lizard on the evolutionary tree,” said Simões, “but it’s the next thing there, between real lizards and tuatara, and all the other reptiles.”

most complete fossil

“This beautifully preserved 3D fossil is really an important find. It is the most complete fossil that represents the first stages of evolution of Lepidosaurus that we have so far. All other known fossils are very incomplete, which makes it difficult to classify them with certainty, but the complete and articulate nature of Taytalura makes their relationships much safer,” said Sobral.

Simões agreed: “Taytalura it is an important point in the reptile tree of life that was previously missing. Because these fossils are so small, they are very difficult to preserve in the fossil record. And the candidate fossils we have are very fragmented and poorly preserved, so they don’t provide as much useful data for analysis.”

the skull of Taytalura reveals that the early Lepidosaurs looked substantially more like the tuatara than the scales. Therefore, scales represent a large deviation from this ancestral pattern. Furthermore, Taytalura it has a unique set of teeth, unlike the teeth found in any living or extinct group of lepidosaurs. “What our analysis tells us, in addition to some other anatomical features that we could see in him, specifically in the skull, is that this type of sphenodontic body, at least for the skull, is the ancestral pattern of lepidosaurs. The ancestral pattern seems to be more similar to the tuatara”, said Simões.

“Taytalura it preserves a composite of features that we didn’t expect to find in such an ancient fossil. For example, it shows some features that we think are unique to the tuatara group. On the other hand, it made us question how truly ‘primitive’ certain characteristics of lizards are, and it will make scientists reconsider several points in the evolution of this group,” said Sobral.

Extraordinary quality of preservation

“The skull of Taytalura almost perfectly preserved shows us details of how a very successful group of animals, including more than 10,000 species of snakes, lizards and tuatara, originated,” said Martínez. “But it also highlights the paleontological importance of the site, the Ischigualasto Formation, known for preserving some of the most primitive dinosaurs known in the world. The extraordinary preservation quality of fossils at this site has allowed something as fragile and tiny as this specimen to be preserved for 231 million years.”

“Unlike almost all Triassic Lepidosaurus fossils found in Europe, this is the first primitive Lepidosaurus found in South America, suggesting that Lepidosaurus were able to migrate through very distant geographic regions early in their evolutionary history,” he agreed. Simons.

“We’re used to accepting that the Mesozoic was an era of giant reptiles, huge protomammals and huge trees, and therefore we commonly look for fossils that are visible at human height just by walking around,” Apesteguía said. “However, most of the components of the old ecosystem were small, as they are today. There was a universe of fauna slinking between bigger paws, with claws or hooves. Taytalura teaches us that we were missing important information not only looking for larger animals, but also thinking that the origin of the lizards occurred only in the northern hemisphere, as the evidence seemed to support so far.”

Although Taytalura be primitive, it is not the oldest lepidosaurus. The fossil is 231 million years old, but there are also true lizard fossils from 11 million years earlier. The team plans to explore older sites in hopes of finding similar or different species from the same lineage that branched out just before the origin of the true lizards.

