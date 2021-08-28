Army Analyzes Bolsonaro’s Request for Daughter to Enroll in the Military College of Brasília without Going Through a Selection Process | Federal District

The Brazilian Army is analyzing a request made by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) for his daughter, Laura Bolsonaro, aged 10, to be enrolled in the Colégio Militar de Brasília, without going through a selection process. “The request will be analyzed by the force commander, Paulo Sérgio de Oliveira,” said the Army on Friday (27).

According to the public notice for the admission exam for the Colégio Militar de Brasília, published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) of August 5, There are 15 places available for the 6th year of elementary school at the unit, the grade that Laura is able to attend, according to her age. The selection process is for enrollment in the 2022 academic period.

The information that the president had made the request was revealed by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo and confirmed to the G1 by the Army’s Social Communication Center. According to the military, an exceptional application for enrollment in the teaching unit was presented on behalf of Laura. Also according to the Army, “this type of exceptional request is provided for in the regulations of the Military Colleges”.

O G1 contacted the Federal Government’s Special Secretariat for Social Communication, but received no response regarding the request until the last update of this article. On Tuesday (24), in a conversation with supporters in front of the Palácio da Alvorada, Bolsonaro spoke about the intention of having his daughter in the military school. “Mine should go there next year, the press is already beating. I have a right by law, even for reasons of security,” said the president.

Immunization: Without mask, 37-year-old Eduardo Bolsonaro takes the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine

Without mask, 37-year-old Eduardo Bolsonaro takes the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine Information: Government imposes 100-year secrecy on the access of Bolsonaro’s children to the Plateau

According to the military, “cases considered special” are analyzed by the commander, with support from the Department of Education and Culture of the Army (Decex). “The requests are evaluated according to the justification presented by the interested party”, says the institution.

Laura Bolsonaro’s request is under evaluation by Decex. It will then proceed to the Army Commander, who will issue an opinion on the matter.

According to the public notice for the admission exam for the Colégio Militar de Brasília, for admission to the school, the student goes through three stages:

intellectual examination

medical review

Proof of biographical requirements (documentation submission)

All stages are eliminatory. Enrollment in the teaching unit started on the day August 18th until September 24th.

The entrance examination for the Colégio Militar de Brasília is held annually, exclusively through a selection process for the 6th year of elementary school and for the 1st year of high school. The number of vacancies is determined each year.

According to the teaching unit, they are 22 thousand candidates competing annually, between military and civilian dependents.

3 of 3 Federal Deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP), in October 2019 image — Photo: Dida Sampaio/Estadão Content Federal Deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP), in October 2019 image — Photo: Dida Sampaio/Estadão Conteúdo

This is not the first time that politicians have asked for special authorization to enroll their children in the Colégio Militar de Brasília. In 2019, federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) managed to enroll her son in the teaching unit without him going through the selection process.

At the time, she released a video, explaining that she “was not privileged”, but that she wanted her son in a military school for having been threatened. The parliamentarian also said that he “took the necessary tests” to be admitted.