At 62, Victor Fasano poses in white swimming trunks and shows volume

Victor Fasano, a heartthrob from the 90s and 2000s, stole the show during a photo shoot this Friday (27), at the Arpoador rock, in Rio de Janeiro, and drew attention because of his body at the height of his 62 years.

Only in swimwear, the famous man wore a white swimsuit that showed his well-defined physical attributes, in addition to the volume that was not overshadowed. Holder of a body in shape, he made several poses for the camera.

On another occasion, Victor Fasano, who has already posed in bathing suits on another occasion, lifted weights wearing shorts and a white shirt by the sea, showing that he really has a total focus on physical exercise.

About three years ago, Victor Fasano broke the web by posing totally nude for an essay that became an exhibition book. At the time, at the age of 60, he stole the show due to a cracked belly and a full pectoral at the click.

Victor Fasano (Photo: AgNews)

