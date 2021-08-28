Atltico: Nacho wins the covers of the Argentine press after great performance

Diario Ol highlights Nacho’s good performance (Photo: Reproduction) Atltico continues to dominate the publications of the major communication vehicles of the Argentina. After eliminating Boca Juniors and River Plate from Copa Libertadores, the team from Alvinegro continued the great moment and beat Fluminense by 2-1, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Nacho was the highlight for the Argentine press. The channel website TyC Sports reported that the midfielder returned to shine with a goal and an assist for Hulk. already diary hello highlighted: “Nacho was the key to the victory again”.

“The ex-River, who completed 160 days in the Belo Horizonte team, was once again decisive for Galo, this time for the first match of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, at Nilton Santos stadium, in Rio de Janeiro”, said hello.

In 39 games this season for Atltico, Nacho scored nine goals and gave seven assists.

With the victory over Flu, Atltico even has a draw in the return game, in Belo Horizonte, to advance. The decisive confrontation for a spot in the semifinal will be on September 15th (Wednesday), starting at 7pm, in Mineiro. The team that qualifies will face So Paulo or Fortaleza, who were 2-2 in the first leg of the quarterfinals, at Morumbi.