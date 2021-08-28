Authorities investigate outbreak of ‘black urine disease’ in Amazonas and Bahia

Authorities are on alert after the increase in the number of people suspected of having Haff syndrome in the states of Amazonas and Bahia. Haff Syndrome, known as “black urine” disease, is caused by a toxin that can be found in certain fish and shellfish. The substance causes damage to the muscular system and organs such as kidneys. Information is from R7.

At least 25 cases are under analysis, 19 of them in the city of Itacoatiara (AM) and another six in five municipalities in Bahia: Alagoinhas, Simões Filho, Maraú, Mata de São Jorge and Salvador.

According to the health surveillance, in Amazonas the suspicion is that those infected have consumed freshwater fish. Of the 19 cases in Itacoatiara, eight are hospitalized.

The director of the epidemiological surveillance of Bahia, Márcia São Pedro, explained that the cases are still under investigation and the foods consumed by patients are undergoing laboratory analysis. “Patients may have rhabdomyolysis for other causes,” said Márcia.

Haff Syndrome

The “black urine disease” is a type of rhabdomyolysis, a name given to a syndrome that generates the destruction of skeletal muscle fibers and releases elements from within the fibers (such as electrolytes, myoglobins and proteins) into the blood.

The name was given because of the discovery of the disease in a lake called Frisches Haff, in the Koningsberg region in 1924. The territory, on the Baltic Sea, belonged to Germany, but was later incorporated into Russia, constituting an enclave between Poland and Lithuania.

Haff’s disease causes muscle stiffness. In addition, the appearance of dark urine is often a consequence of renal failure, which is why this expression is used to refer to the disease.

In an article about the disease, doctors at the Hospital São Lucas Copacabana explain that there has been no confirmation yet about the nature of the toxin contained in the fish whose ingestion caused the disease. In some books it is associated with arsenic poisoning.

To G1, the infectologist Mariana Tassara explained that the toxin can be developed in raw or cooked fish, since it is thermostable, that is, it is not eliminated at high temperatures. “The packaging of this fish can cause this toxin that causes food poisoning. As it is a very rare syndrome, there is no need to panic”, explained the doctor.

Also according to experts, the toxin has neither specific taste nor smell, which makes its perception more complex. It is also not eliminated by the fish cooking process.

In the reports recorded over the years, people affected by the disease ate different types of fish, such as salmon, pacu-butter, pirapitinga, tambaqui, and different families, such as Cambaridae and Parastacidae.

* With information from Agência Brasil

See too

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Sérgio Reis laments the abandonment of the artistic class: ‘Only Roger sent a message’

+ Camila Pitanga does nude rehearsal

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ MasterChef Brasil: Juliana Arraes leaves the show feeling betrayed and disappointed

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach