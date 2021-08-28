Bahia registers 1,018 new cases of Covid-19 and 29 more deaths from the disease

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 1,018 cases of Covid-19 were registered (+0.08%) and 894 recovered (+0.08%). The epidemiological bulletin this Friday (27) also records 29 deaths. Although the deaths occurred on different dates, confirmation and registration were carried out today. Of the 1,218,650 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,188,884 are already considered recovered, 3,387 are active and 26,379 had confirmed deaths.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,492,806 discarded cases and 231,331 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Friday. In Bahia, 51,815 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full bulletin, click here or visit Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

With 8,625.110 vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose or single dose, Bahia has already vaccinated 77.7% of the adult population (18 years or older), estimated at 11,087,169. The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) makes daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the amount of doses applied and provides detailed information on the panel https://bi.saude.ba.gov.br /vaccination/.