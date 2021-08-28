Ball possession #155: Cuca and Renato reign, Corinthians hires, Volpi in check at São Paulo – 08/27/2021

Manchester City coach and considered for some years among the best in the world in the profession, Pep Guardiola declared last week that the next step after the English club would be to train a national team, which caught his attention during his participation in an event at an institution Brazilian financial and in the Posse de Bola #155 podcast, journalists Arnaldo Ribeiro, Eduardo Tironi, Juca Kfouri and Mauro Cezar Pereira addressed the issue of a foreign coach in the Brazilian national team and who are the Brazilian coaches of the moment.

For Arnaldo Ribeiro, in a troubled moment the CBF is going through, it would be a sure shot to choose a foreigner to coach the Brazilian team after the World Cup in Qatar, when Tite will be able to complete his work after the second cycle of World Cups and he considers the search abroad a better option than betting on Cuca or Renato Gaúcho, who are the ones who currently stand out in the country training Atlético-MG and Flamengo.

“I think the question of a foreigner in the Brazilian soccer team for me is almost an evidence since the 2010 World Cup, since Dunga with that more reactive team was eliminated by the Netherlands after having had a good World Cup so far. lacking a little repertoire, a little solution, and we see in so many other Brazilian sports an interesting experience with foreigners commanding national teams, handball, women’s football now,” says Arnaldo.

In addition to other sports, the journalist cites the greater presence of coaches from other countries in Brazilian football, with the Portuguese Abel Ferreira and António Oliveira directing Palmeiras and Athletico-PR, the Argentines Hernán Crespo, Juan Pablo Vojvoda and Diego Dabove with São Paulo, Fortaleza and Bahia, as well as Uruguayan Diego Aguirre at Inter and Paraguayan Gustavo Florentín at Sport, noting that Coritiba, leader of Série B, has Paraguayan Gustavo Morínigo.

“What we are seeing here is that the main Brazilian clubs, or a third of Brazilian clubs in Serie A already have foreign coaches, there are seven out of 20 and teams that range from what is fighting relegation to what is fighting for the title, we spread across the entire spectrum. There are also foreign coaches in Serie B, leading Serie B, these are things that are currently happening and that make you see that it is a possibility for a foreign coach to lead the Brazilian team after the Qatar Cup,” says Arnaldo .

“In this emptiness of ideas, emptiness of CBF’s power, no one knows who’s in charge, who’s in charge, but for whoever is the president of the CBF after the Qatar Cup, a foreign coach would be an interesting shot, more than eventually betting on Cuca and on Renato”, he completes.

Regarding Guardiola, Juca Kfouri questions what would be the team desired by Pep Guardiola, putting Brazil, Argentina and Spain as considerable possibilities, but also raises doubts about how much the Catalan coach could impose his mark considering the working time so short that he would have. in a selection compared to what he can do in clubs.

“I wonder which is Guardiola’s dream team: the Brazilian team, which he said in other times was responsible or one of those responsible for his falling in love with football, from what he heard from his father and grandfather, will be the Spain team, although he preferred the Catalonia team, but who doesn’t play in the World Cup? Will it be the Argentina team because he has one of his gurus in figures like Loco Bielsa? Which team would he choose to coach?”, he asks Juca.

“He is obviously concerned about having an experience in a World Cup, in a top national team and evidently is concerned about making his copyrighted brand appear in a national team as well, which is more difficult because of the much lesser contact with him. it will come to be in a national team. It doesn’t have the day-to-day that it has, that the coaches have at clubs, but it’s still really interesting,” he concludes.

