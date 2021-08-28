Balneário Camboriú triples stretch of sand swallowed by seaside constructions – 08/28/2021 – Daily life

The lack of sun, caused by the famous skyscrapers, and the narrow strip of sand on the beach that mark one of the main tourist spots on the coast of Santa Catarina have their days numbered. In just two days of work, a mega-structure contracted to expand the central beach of Balneário Camboriú has already caused changes in the local landscape.

The intention is to return to the scene lost over 70 years of development in the city and transform it into the second largest stretch of sand in Brazil, second only to Copacabana, in Rio de Janeiro.

Today, there are 25 meters of space to the sea. The objective is to triple the stretch, reaching 75 meters of sand – with the possibility of retraction of up to 5 meters after a period of settlement.

The works should continue until November and call the attention of residents due to the complexity and breadth. The first images of the work, which started on Sunday (22), already show a considerable expansion of the central stretch of the beach.

The new sand arrives at the beach by the dredger Galileo Galilei, a ship of Belgian origin, but which docked from Singapore, and is operated by a specialized crew of 28 men. The structure, which works 24 hours a day, has already displaced 120 thousand m³ of sand in two days. The total volume foreseen in the project is 2.155 million m³.

“It is a hydraulic engineering work that is not very common in our country, but worldwide it is quite recurrent, also because there are external events in other countries that we do not have here”, explained Rubens Spernau, one of the engineers who monitors the work.

The sand is collected from up to 40 meters deep in a deposit that is 15 km from the beach. Approximately 13,500 m³ of material is carried by a cistern to the dredger’s junction, about 2 km from the unloading point. A submerged pipeline then does the final job of getting the sand to the beach.

The cycle allows the dredger to make up to four trips per day. Spernau explains that, since it is wet, the extracted sand is darker, but with the help of the sun, it should soon reach the same color as the rest of the beach.

One of the project’s innovations is the possibility of monitoring the work in real time through 13 cameras installed on the beachfront. “Everything will revert to a historical document and give more transparency to the work”, pointed out the engineer.

The restoration of the central beach’s sand strip is a longstanding demand of residents and tourists in Camboriú. Projects have been presented since the 1990s and, in a plebiscite held 20 years ago, 71% of the population was in favor of the work.

The execution plan of the current project was funded by a group of local businessmen and the work, estimated at R$ 66 million, was made possible through a loan from Banco do Brasil.

Spernau claims that the shrinking process of the Camboriú sand strip is not just the fault of the famous constructions on the edge of the central beach, which made the city known as the “Brazilian Dubai”.

“Brazil suffers from a problem of marine erosion on practically all the coast and beach restoration works like this one should be more and more frequent”.

The expansion of the sand strip is the first part of a redevelopment project in Balneário Camboriú, which includes the installation of new leisure facilities, in addition to squares and parks. This stage of the plan should only start after the summer season.

Taking the proposal out of the paper, Mayor Fabricio Oliveira (Podemos) even hopes to reduce the frequent comparison of the city with other tourist attractions.

“It’s not Dubai, it’s not Miami, this is Balneário Camboriú, with a work with its own characteristics and singularities. I believe that soon we won’t have more titles and maybe other cities will be able to say that they are Balneário Camboriú.”