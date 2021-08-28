Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) customers face problems with payments and bank application

Life is not easy for those who use electronic means to streamline their daily lives. After the instability at Gol, this Friday (27) it’s the turn of the clients of the Bank of Brazil face problems with bank systems down.

According to reports on social networks, the instability affects the financial institution’s digital payments and application. According to the website “DownDetector”, which monitors service outages in real time, there was a peak of complaints around 5 pm, with about 2,900 notifications, but the problem started around 3 pm.

Through a note, Banco do Brasil acknowledged the situation, but denied that it had any origin in a hacker attack, as had been speculated on social networks. The company reinforced that it works to restore the tools.

The bank explains that several of its systems were affected throughout Brazil, but because it is more used, the application’s flaws are highlighted. Also according to reports, withdrawals and the institution’s website also present problems.

It is also worth informing that the bank announced payment of earnings. Check out more details in our Instagram post and take the opportunity to follow us there:

*With information from Uol