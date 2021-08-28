Banco do Brasil is down and users report difficulties accessing accounts

The systems of Bank Brazil are going through instability this Friday (27) and were down. According to BB, the problem was not caused by a hacker attack. the about about 54 million customers from the bank used social networks to report difficulties in accessing accounts and carrying out banking transactions over the internet.

READ TOO:

>> Curitiba City Hall denies anticipation of the September 8 holiday. understand why

>> Sanepar “makes it rain” 17.6 billion liters in greater Curitiba with the help of planes

BB confirmed the problem and said it is working to re-establish access. “BB confirms inconsistency in its systems this Friday afternoon, 27, and works to restore normality.” The company reinforced that this is not a hacker attack. Instability affects operations from computers, website, application, credit and debit cards, in addition to the service system and even operations at ATMs, and by PIX.

Reports on social networks show that account holders cannot enter the application or the website. In addition, credit and debit card payments were stalled. Clients also report difficulties in withdrawing cash at ATMs and even in carrying out operations at branches. Call center telephone lines are congested. With information from Agência Brasil.

Web Stories