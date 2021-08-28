Banco Inter to release limit increase for 1 million customers; understand

Banco Inter already has more than 13 million customers who have subscribed to the digital account. Find out the details about the increase in the card limit.

More than one million Banco Inter customers (BIDI11) will have the credit card limit extended. With this, the financial institution intends to democratize access to the card and, to that end, R$ 3 billion will be released in credit limits for customers.

Banco Inter announced the news to its customers, on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, through a press release. The bank will also expand access to cashback, which works when the customer pays the bill and has the benefit of returning the money paid back to the account.

The financial platform already has more than 13 million customers who joined the digital account. Banco Inter also provides credit via CDB. People interested in credit can invest from R$100 to R$25,000. The amounts can be used as a consumption limit on the credit card.

Nubank also announced extension of the limit

Recently, another financial institution had announced the extension of the limit on account holders’ credit cards. Fintech Nubank informed, in early August, that 35 million customers will have an increase in the credit card limit.

To carry out this expansion in the limit, the company said that it was necessary to release R$ 26 billion in credits for users. Currently, Nubank has 40 million customers using the platform’s credit card services.