Barreirinhas will have airline flights from December

Read too:

São Luís will have direct flights to the cities of Fortaleza and Teresina

The new operations will be carried out by Voepass aircraft, model ATR72-600, with capacity for 70 passengers. In order to consistently increase the new tourist destinations served, Voepass also plans to offer travelers the purchase of the Passport of Emotions, which will allow the Customer flexibility in scheduling their trip among the destinations on the itinerary.

Barreirinhas Airport. (Photo: Disclosure)

According to José Luiz Felício Filho, president of Voepass, the new operations will strengthen destinations. “Despite being one of the oldest tourist itineraries in Brazil, there has never been a regular flight service integrating the Route of Emotions. Our flights will provide travelers with the possibility of experiencing each of the destinations, which will certainly form a perennial flow of tourism,” says the businessman.

Initially, flights will be carried out five times a week, on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The commercialization of flights will start within the next few days, through all distribution channels of Gol Linhas Aéreas, Voepass and travel agencies.