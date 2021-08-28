Basic basket already consumes more than half of the Brazilian worker’s minimum wage | National Newspaper

Every month, the Brazilian workers are committing a larger share of their wages to basic items, like food. Dieese measured the impact of inflation.

Self-employed José Helenildo says that his income was practically the same as last year, but the account price on the market soared.

“Only in a shop like this one, for sure. Before, you paid R$9 in a package of rice, R$10. Now you are paying R$17”, he compares.

For workers like José Helenildo, who earn about one minimum wage, the items in the basic basket correspond to more than half of the income. According to Dieese, the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies, 55.68%, on average, in the July survey.

From 17 capitals surveyed, the basket increased on June 15 to July this year. You the biggest increases were in Fortaleza (3.92%), Campo Grande (3.89%) and Aracaju (3.71%). Close to 4% in just one month.

Compared to July last year, all capitals had high prices. Brasília leads, with an increase of almost 30%.

In Professor Wilson Ornellas’ basket, for example, there is only the basics.

“One packet of rice, one packet of milk, just the basics. A package of tomatoes, because you can’t store them anymore, no. The time we stocked is gone. Regardless of social class, no one is able to stock up”, he observes.

According to the survey, the most expensive food basket in the country is in Porto Alegre: costs more than R$ 656, on average. Then, in Florianópolis and São Paulo.

Using the value of the basic food basket in Porto Alegre, for example, Dieese calculates that, to feed a family of four, with two adults and two children, the country’s minimum wage should be BRL 5,518, more than five times the current value.

Research also shows that Brazilians need to work longer to buy products in the basic basket. In July of last year, considering a journey of 8 hours a day, the worker took 12 days to buy the basket. In July of this year, that time increased: it’s 14 days. In other words, almost half an entire month of work just to buy the basics of food.

Economist Ricardo Henriques, from the Fluminense Federal University, says that Inflation has a devastating effect on the income of the poorest.

“What we are experiencing today is a situation in which, with rising inflation, the poorest and most vulnerable suffer disproportionately. Those who earn around the minimum wage have a huge punishment from the point of view of quality, including their food, the quality of their living conditions”, said the professor at UFF.