BC announces transfer limit on Pix at R$1,000 per night to prevent robberies and kidnappings – 08/27/2021 – Market

At the request of financial institutions, the BC (Central Bank) announced this Friday (27) a series of changes in the rules for payments and electronic transfers, including the Pix. The objective, according to the autarchy, is to increase security and reduce the vulnerability of systems to criminal actions.

Among the measures is the determination of a limit of R$1,000 for transactions with Pix, debit cards and TED (Available Electronic Transfer) between individuals –including individual microentrepreneurs– between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am, including for transactions between accounts of the same bank.

After the launch of the new payment method in November of last year, crooks have taken advantage of Pix’s ease and speed to apply scams or to ask the victim to transfer large amounts quickly during robberies or kidnappings.

Criminals often use orange accounts to receive the money, in addition to spreading it to others, which makes it difficult for the police to track down the amounts and dismantle the gangs.

In addition, the BC intends to establish a minimum period of 24 hours and a maximum of 48 hours for the execution of the user’s request, made by digital channel, to increase the limits of transactions with Pix, TED, DOC (Credit Order Document), intrabank transfers, bank slip and debit card.

The BC stated that the objective is to prevent the immediate increase in risky situations.

With the new rules, the client will be able to establish different Pix limits in the day and night periods, allowing lower values ​​during the night, for example.

In a statement, the BC did not say when the new rules will take effect, it just stated that the measures are being implemented.

Another change is that customers will be able to pre-register accounts that may receive Pix above the established limits, even keeping the maximum amount low for other transactions. To prevent registration from being done during a kidnapping or theft, a minimum period of 24 hours for registration will be established.

Institutions may hold a suspicious Pix transaction for 30 minutes during the day or 60 minutes at night for risk analysis.

“Together, these measures, as well as the possibility for customers to set the limits of their transactions to zero, increase the protection of users and contribute to reduce the incentive to commit crimes against the person using payment methods, since the low values ​​to be eventually obtained in such actions tend not to compensate for the risks,” the BC said in a statement.

​

“The security mechanisms present in Pix and other means of payment are not capable of completely eliminating the exposure of its users to risks, but with the joint work of the Central Bank, regulated institutions, public security forces and the users, it will be possible to further mitigate the occurrence of losses,” he added.