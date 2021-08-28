Beyoncé was irritated to discover diamond’s past, says newspaper

Beyonce caused a stir on social media by appearing next to Jay-Z in the new campaign of Tiffany & Co, called “About Love”. In the images, the singer wears a traditional diamond rated at $30 million, becoming the first black woman to wear the piece. According to the English newspaper the sun, the singer was “angry and disappointed” to learn of the 128.54 carat Tiffany Diamond’s past.

Although the brand denies it, the piece would have been discovered in the Beers ‘Kimberly mine, in colonial South Africa, in 1877, by black labor in conditions analogous to slavery. According to the publication, workers who found the piece were forced to work under restricted conditions and were often victims of fatal accidents.

Mine workers also lacked drinking water or garbage collection, which would have resulted in the death of a further 1,144 people from a range of illnesses. In 1879, the diamond was sold to Charles Tiffany, founder of the US jewelry store. The singer would have reacted badly for not having been informed about the play’s past. “She thought that every final detail had been scrutinized, but now she realized that the diamond itself was forgotten,” a source told the newspaper.

“Beyoncé is aware of the criticisms and is disappointed and irritated that she has not been informed of questions about her story,” says the newspaper.

In a post on social media, the singer’s mother came out in her defense. Tina Knowless asked activists when posting a comment on Instagram: “How many of you socially conscious activists own diamonds? Did you check where the diamond came from? Probably not!” he wrote.

“About Love” clip

Mark your calendar: September 15th. It is on that day that the new video for Beyonce with Jay-Z, entitled “About Love“. But calm down… It’s still not a new album or a single. It’s actually an advertising campaign for Tiffany & Co. and the video is getting short film treatment.

This Monday (23) a small preview was released. Thus, you can see that there is an atmosphere of romance mixed with luxury, just as the brand asks for.

Watch: