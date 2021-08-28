BH plans to vaccinate against COVID-19 210 thousand adolescents – General

Vaccines are distributed by the Ministry of Health to the states, which in turn transfer the doses to the municipalities (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH), through the Municipal Health Department, informed this Friday (27/08) that it hopes to immunize a public of 210 thousand people between 12 and 17 years old. The number is part of the census carried out in 2010.

See below the number of inhabitants by age

12 years: about 34 thousand people

13 years: about 34 thousand people

14 years: about 35 thousand people

15 years: about 36 thousand people

16 years old: about 35 thousand people

17 years old: about 36 thousand people

Source: PBH/2010

According to the municipal administration, the survey is being carried out for further vaccination of this public against COVID-19. The start of immunization will be announced as soon as the municipality receives the doses intended for this group.

Registration will be completed on September 2, at 11:59 pm, and can only be done on the City Hall website.

PBH emphasizes that email or telephone submissions will not be accepted.

”It is important to consider that the strategy for summoning and vaccinating this public will be defined as soon as the Municipal Health Department has the number of people,” he informed.

Vaccines are distributed by the Ministry of Health to the states, which in turn transfer the doses to the municipalities. ”The City Hall is awaiting information about new shipments of vaccines and will withdraw them as soon as authorized,” he concluded in a note.

